BJP, JD(S) leaders in touch with Cong.: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly

24 January 2022 23:30 IST

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said that some leaders from the BJP and the JD(S) were in touch with the Congress

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday said that some leaders from the BJP and the JD(S) were in touch with the Congress.

Speaking to presspersons in Badami on Monday, he said he would not be able to elaborate on the number and details of the legislators.

To a query, he said that it was no secret that there were factions in the ruling party. “There were factions in BJP when B.S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister and now also under Basavaraj Bommai. Balancing them is a big headache for the Chief Minister,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that BJP, which called itself a disciplined party, had now become the most indisciplined party and because of the infighting and differences, development had taken a back seat.

On former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s remark, he said: “We are in a political system and follow democracy. The State’s assets are the assets of the nation and the people. It is nobody’s asset. It is neither my father’s asset nor his father’s. It is asset of the people. If he doesn’t have that common sense, then what can I do about it?”.

On his comment about sending out the JD(S) from Tumakuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah clarified that he had asked his party workers to work towards it and sought to know whether he had any right to speak to his party workers or not.

Regarding former Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statement that some of the BJP Ministers were in the clutches of Mr. Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar, he declined to react saying that it was a pity that Mr. Yatnal did not know what he had spoken.