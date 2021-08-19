BJP flayed for claiming credit for expressway, launching yatra

Mysuru

19 August 2021 21:28 IST

The Congress has launched a broadside against Mysuru MP Pratap Simha for claiming credit for the ongoing Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project.

KPCC spokesperson M.A. Lakshman said here on Thursday that it received approval when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister and there were records to prove it.

Mr. Simha had on Wednesday stated that though the project was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Nitin Gadkari who is heading the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, others were projecting themselves as responsible for initiating it. He had also stated that the project cost of more than ₹8,000 crore was being entirely met by the Centre.

Mr. Lakshman also chided Mr. Simha for projecting the expressway as a 10-lane highway and said that the main carriage way was a six-lane road. The Congress spokesperson dubbed the Mysuru MP as a ‘liar’.

The BJP also came under flak for Jan Ashirwad Yatra and said it will be held responsible for the third wave of the pandemic. “The second wave was triggered by the Kumbha Mela and this political yatra will trigger the third wave’’, said Mr. Lakshman.

On the increase in representation to the OBCs after the recent Cabinet reshuffle, Mr. Lakshman said a majority have been allotted only the ministry of states while 15 important portfolios were held by a community constituting less than 2 per cent of the country’s population.