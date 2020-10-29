BJP bags the top two posts in Surpur City Municipal Council

Sujatha Jewargi and Mahesh Patil with others after their election as as president and vice-president of the city municipal council in Surpur on Thursday

29 October 2020 22:01 IST

After the win in the Yadgir City Municipal Council on Thursday, the BJP has come to occupy the top two posts in the Surpur City Municipal Council also.

The party candidates Sujatha V. Jewargi and Mahesh S. Patil won the posts of the council president and vice-president without a contest. Assistant Commissioner Shankargowda Somanal declared the results.

In the 31-member House, the BJP has 16 seats, while the Congress has 15 seats.

Ms. Jewargi and Mr. Patil from the BJP were the only candidates to have filed nomination papers for the elections to the two posts that were reserved for Scheduled Tribes (Woman) and general categories.

Except these two candidates, none filed nomination papers and Mr. Somanal declared Ms. Jewargi and Mr. Patil elected unopposed.

MP Raja Amareshwar Naik and MLA Narasimha Naik (Rajugowda) were present.