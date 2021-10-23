BITM gets autonomous status

KALABURAGI

23 October 2021 01:30 IST

Ballari Institute of Technology and Management (BITM), which is affiliated to the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, has been granted autonomous status by the University Grants Commission from the academic year 2021–22.

At a press conference, Deputy Director of the BITM Y.J. Prithviraj Bhopal said that more than 3,500 students had studied at the BITM in the last 25 years. The institution offers six degree courses and one postgraduate course.

Mr. Bhopal said that the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) had presented the certificate of accreditation specifying ‘A+’ grade to the BITM. In 2020–21, as many as 478 students from the BITM had got selected during campus recruitment, and this year 116 students were recruited by a single company.

The autonomous status would help the institution to form its syllabus based on the National Education Policy–2020 and introduce new courses to hone the skills of students. The institution would conduct examination but degree certificates would be issued by the VTU, he added.