Bishop of Mysuru extends Christmas greetings, calls for solidarity

Mysuru

23 December 2020 23:20 IST

The Bishop of Mysuru K.A.Williams has extended Christmas greetings and said that the current COVID-19 pandemic calls for greater human solidarity.

In an address ahead of the Christmas here on Wednesday, he said this year’s Christmas is unique just as 2020 has been unique in many ways as the pandemic has put the entire world into a state of disarray.

Rev. Dr. K.A.Williams said the pandemic has affected millions and taken a toll of a large number across developed and developing nations and the world economy has crashed rendering a large number of people unemployed.

Advertising

Advertising

The pandemic has also affected many other aspects of human life and families have been locked down. The adverse affectsare significant with increasing domestic violence leading to divorce while children are confined to their homes with online classes.

He said Christmas against this background becomes significant and the only solution to the pandemic was greater human solidarity. Bishop Williams said while the corona virus which is constantly mutating has affected many people, the society was also affected by what he called “smaller viruses” such as selfishness, envy, pride etc., all of which have to be conquered.

Christmas is the time to address these and once again try to create a new world where one can learn to live as a single family – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – as Indian tradition puts it, he added.