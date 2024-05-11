ADVERTISEMENT

Bike borne teams deployed to clear trees and branches

Published - May 11, 2024 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

With the recent rainfall after a long dry spell bringing several trees and branches crashing down, resulting in traffic disruptions, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has introduced five bike-borne teams to attend to tree and branch falls during the monsoon. 

This is the first time the BBMP is deploying such teams in Bengaluru. The aim is to clear trees and branches from roads in a speedy manner as bikes can wade through the traffic faster. Each bike is assigned to two persons. The workers will use tree and branch cutting machines to cut them to move out of the roads, the civic body said in a release. 

The release said the civic body is fully prepared to tackle problems arising from rains in the city. The BBMP has deployed two cranes and two earthmovers in place and eight tractors to transport the logs and branches. 

The BBMP has eight dumping yards in eight zones and has identified six more yards to dump logs and branches, the release added. According to the data shared by the civic body, the BBMP till Saturday had cleared 271 trees and 483 branches. 

