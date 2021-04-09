Big increase in COVID-19 cases

MYSURU

09 April 2021 22:30 IST

283 cases, five deaths reported on Friday; Health Department on alert

Case fatality and positivity rate are surging with Mysuru reporting this year’s biggest increase in infections on Friday. The active cases rose to 1,682 with 283 cases reported on Friday besides five deaths, the highest this year. The mounting case fatality rate has become a cause for concern.

Although the recovery of patients has also been improving with not many patients having serious infections, the sudden jump in deaths has put the health authorities on alert, with pressure on them to bring the deaths under control.

On Friday, 172 persons were discharged. The total number of positive cases in Mysuru stand at 57,668 with 54,991 patients discharged so far. The death toll has risen to 1,075 as of Friday. Out of 283 cases, 237 were the contacts of the infected with 41 ILI and 5 SARI cases.

Meanwhile, the city police have stepped up its drive booking cases and imposed penalties for the violation of COVID-19 norms. The police had been empowered to slap hefty fines on the violators in a bid to discourage them from flouting the rules and complying with the COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior.

The crackdown against people for not wearing masks in public places and maintaining social distance has been largely focused in the city centre – business hubs, markets and so on - and the police are expected to expand its drive in the residential areas as well if the situation warranted.

Several cases had been booked under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and also under the IPC sections, with teams patrolling the city keeping a close watch on the violators.

Even shopkeepers and traders who allowed violation of norms on their premises had been booked and slapped fines to serve as a deterrent.

With Mysuru turning out to be a ‘hotspot’ following a spike in cases, night curfew will be imposed in the city from Saturday in a bid to keep the spread under check.

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, had told the deputy commissioners and the Commissioners of Police/Superintendents of Police in districts where the curbs are being implemented to strictly enforce the decision. They have been told to book cases under Disaster Management Act, 2005 and also under Sections 51 to 60 of the IPC in case of any violation of the curbs.

The night curfew will be in force from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. until April 20 and all commercial activities, barring essential services and trade, will have to remain shut during the restriction.