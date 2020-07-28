BIEC CCC inaugurated

Bengaluru

28 July 2020 01:42 IST

The COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) was inaugurated on Monday. In a press release, the BBMP said that 1,536 beds have been made available. Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan and Revenue Minister R. Ashok were present.

Mr. Ashok said that in the first phase, the centre will have 5,000 beds, and gradually this will be increased depending on admissions. Seven items - including beds, cots and tables - have been procured at ₹4.02 crore. For 19 items, the government is paying ₹4.96 crore rent per month. Procured items will re-used after sterilisation at hostels and government hospitals, he said.

The dining hall can hold 350 people at a time. Food will be provided as per the circular of the State government. For entertainment, TVs have been installed.

Mr. Ashok said, “Already nine CCCs in the city are operational. Approximately 2,800 people are getting treatment at these. BIEC is a huge centre to treat asymptomatic people. There is a separate block for doctors and support staff. For security, local police, KSRP and other personnel from other agencies will be deployed.”