Bid to remove Basaveshwara statue sparks tension

KALABURAGI

18 August 2021 19:07 IST

Corporation identifies 138 illegal structures in Kalaburagi

Tension prevailed in Kalaburagi on Wednesday morning when the corporation authorities along with the police made an attempt to remove a Basaveshwara statue installed in a private layout in Yamuna Colony in the city.

Scores of residents led by the former Mayor Sharan Kumar Modi assembled at the Ring Road on Kalaburagi-Sedam Road when they heard about the move to remove the statue. A group of angry youth and localites blocked roads for a couple of hours and burnt tyres in protest against the corporation authorities. The angry mob refused to cooperate despite the officials explaining to them that the religious structures were removed as per the orders of the High Court of Karnataka.

They said that the demolition was carried out without prior notice. The protestors also threatened that if the corporation authorities did not stop the demolition drive against religious structures, they would intensify their agitation.

Corporation Commissioner Snehal S. Lokhande, speaking to The Hindu, said that the demolition of illegal religious structures was stopped today following strong resistance and demonstrations by the local public. The corporation has given prior notice to those concerned.

“We will again carry out the drive to remove illegal religious constructions. The corporation has identified 138 such structures in the city and we are taking steps to demolish all illegal structures,” he added.