Bhrungeesh is new media advisor to CM

Bengaluru

25 November 2020 15:18 IST

N. Bhrungeesh, retired director of the Information and Publicity Department, is the new media advisor to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

The government has issued an order to the effect.

Advertising

Advertising

Before retirement, Mr. Bhrungeesh worked as the media secretary to Mr. Yediyurappa.

A few days ago, the Chief Minister’s media advisor Mahadev Prakash tendered resignation to his post.