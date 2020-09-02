Best time to recharge borewells is when it is raining well: Expert

File photo of a borewell recharged through rainwater harvesting near Hubballi.

‘We need to dispel myth that there is no need to recharge a borewell when it is functioning well’

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we seem to have lost focus on water conservation which ought to have been a priority during the rains.

Well-known water conservationist N.J. Devaraj Reddy says that those with borewells, especially farmers, should “drought-proof” them through rainwater harvesting now.

“The best time to recharge borewells is when it is raining well. But generally people start thinking about borewells in summer when they dry up,” said Mr. Reddy, a hydrogeologist and rainwater harvesting consultant, who has lent technical support in recharging of about one lakh borewells in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Pointing out that State has been receiving good rain after several years of drought, Mr. Reddy said, “Recharging initiative should be taken up not only for the dried up borewells, but also for those still working. We need to dispel the myth that there is no need to recharge a borewell when it is functioning well. If you want the borewell to continue to function well, then you need to take up recharging.” Farmers should recharge the existing ones when they go dry rather than drill additional borewells, he added.

According to him, 100 days of recharging in a year is a must to ensure that a borewell never goes dry. Creating recharging infrastructure would cost a maximum of Rs. 50,000 for a farm borewell, he said. He also suggested that farmers with large extent of land in arid zones such as Kalaburagi should try out building huge farm ponds. “A half an acre farm pond can provide water to cultivate crops on five acres of land,” he said. Mr. Reddy also suggested community rainwater harvesting where a group of farmers build and maintain such farm ponds.

Interestingly, young and educated farmers are showing more interest in recharging borewells when compared with the traditional ones, he observed. In fact, there have been instances where several farming families have even invited him to deliver a talk on borewell recharging, on occasions such as weddings, he said. On its part, the government should try to promote rainwater harvesting and borewell recharging by making available bank loans, he said.