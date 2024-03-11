Bengaluru water crisis | ‘Karnataka has not seen such a severe drought in 30-40 years’

March 11, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amid the acute water shortage in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on March 11 the State had not witnessed such a severe drought in the past three-four decades.

"In the last 30-40 years we had not seen such drought; though there was drought earlier we had never declared such a large number of taluks as drought-affected," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Also Read | BWSSB to tap into groundwater resources in Bengaluru

"Wherever Cauvery river water has to be supplied, (it) is being done, but out of 13,900 odd borewells in Bengaluru, about 6,900 borewells have become defunct," he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said the government has taken "things under its control" and arranged tankers to supply water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch | Why is Bengaluru staring at a severe water shortage?

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT