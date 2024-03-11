ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru water crisis | ‘Karnataka has not seen such a severe drought in 30-40 years’

March 11, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar said out of 13,900 odd borewells in Bengaluru, about 6,900 borewells have become defunct

PTI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the State Government has taken “things under its control” and arranged tankers to supply water. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Amid the acute water shortage in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on March 11 the State had not witnessed such a severe drought in the past three-four decades.

"In the last 30-40 years we had not seen such drought; though there was drought earlier we had never declared such a large number of taluks as drought-affected," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Also Read | BWSSB to tap into groundwater resources in Bengaluru 

"Wherever Cauvery river water has to be supplied, (it) is being done, but out of 13,900 odd borewells in Bengaluru, about 6,900 borewells have become defunct," he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said the government has taken "things under its control" and arranged tankers to supply water.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch | Why is Bengaluru staring at a severe water shortage? 
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US