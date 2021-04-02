Bengaluru-Mangaluru day train services to start from April 11

MANGALURU

02 April 2021 16:55 IST

Introduction of a new weekly train offers services on all days

The South Western Railway will resume the day train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru as special trains on normal fare from April 11. Instead of the six days a week service pre-COVID-19 lockdown, there will be services on all days of the week.

A newly introduced weekly service, Train No. 06539 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction and 06540 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Express Special would run on Sundays and Mondays from April 11 and 12 respectively. Earlier, there were no services on these days.

Advertising

Advertising

The Gomateshwara Express would run as Train Nos. 06575/06576 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly special. While 06575 would run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from April 13, 06576 would run on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays with effect from April 14.

Both these trains leave Yeshwantpur at 7 a.m. to reach Mangaluru Junction at 5 p.m. and leave Mangaluru Junction at 11.30 a.m. to reach Yeshwantpur at 8.20 p.m.

The Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur Express would run as Train Nos. 06211/06212. While 06211 would run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from April 12, 06212 runs on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from April 13. The Karwar service leaves Mangaluru Junction at 5.20 p.m. to reach Karwar at 10.55 p.m. and in the return direction it leaves Karwar at 5.30 a.m. to reach Mangaluru Junction at 11.10 a.m. and leaves Mangaluru Junction at 11.30 a.m.

The trains would have one AC chair car, two second sitting, eight second general and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches, all LHB. They have commercial halts at Chikkabanavara, Nelamangala, Kunigal, Yediyur, Balagangadharanagar, Shravanabelagola, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka-Puttur and Bantwal. The Karwar service halts at Surathkal, Udupi, Kundapura, Byndoor, Bhatkal, Honnavar and Kumta.