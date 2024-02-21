Bengaluru: Five-year-old boy, pedestrian killed in accidents

February 21, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two persons, including a five-year-old boy, were killed in separate accidents in the city on Tuesday evening.

A woman and her son, who were walking by the roadside in Hoskote, were hit by a speeding bike. The duo fell down. A speeding Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus that was coming from behind ran over the boy, killing him on the spot. The woman sustained serious injuries. The deceased has been identified as Urtav. The injured Vasantha hails from Raichur and was working as a construction labourer on the city’s outskirts and was residing at Kannamangala. They were returning home from a clinic when the accident happened.

In another incident, a water tanker lost control, turned turtle, and hit a pedestrian, killing him on the spot in Peenya on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Imanuddin, 20, a resident of the same area. He was returning home from work. The driver of the water tanker was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, sources said.

