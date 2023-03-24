Bengaluru constable selected to work in Indian embassy in Mexico

March 24, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

A city constable working in the social media wing at the City Police Commissioner’s office has been selected to work as a security assistant at the Indian embassy in Mexico. Lokesh H.M. had attended several rounds of interviews and tests before being selected for the job. Senior police officers congratulated Lokesh for his dedication and hard work.

A graduate in Communication, English and Computer Science, Lokesh joined the service a few years ago and worked in the social media wing at the commissioner’s office. “He has actively coordinated many tasks during times of crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic. He conducted numerous workshops on policing on social media and also on how to bust fake news. He was very helpful in giving timely inputs during crises and providing intel on maintaining law and order,” a senior police officer said.

