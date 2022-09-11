Bengaluru boy tops JEE(Advanced) exam

Staff Reporter Benglauru
September 11, 2022 22:42 IST

R.K. Shishir

A Bengaluru student aced the JEE (Advanced) exam, the results of which were announced on Sunday.

R.K. Shishir, a student of Narayana E-Techno School, Vidyaranyapura, emerged as the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL) of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay zone. He obtained 314 marks out of 360.

Vishal Bysani, a student from Allen Carrier Institute, got a CRL 13 of IIT Bombay zone and is the second topper of the State.

Vishal Bysani

Shishir got 109 marks in Chemistry, 96 in Physics, and 109 in Mathematics. He also got the first rank in CET-2022 pharmacy and fourth rank in the Engineering stream. He got second rank (AIR) in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana, which was conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.

Shishir wants to pursue Computer Science Engineering at IIT, Bombay. He shared his happiness with The Hindu: “It was really challenging, but I am very happy that I could make it. I would definitely thank the Narayana system, my parents, and my teaching faculty who were with me in and out during two years of my advanced preparation.”

“Narayana Micro Schedule, the weekly and cumulative exams, the rectification of errors list and national-wide analysis made me understand the pros and cons in every subject, which helped me understand my position and worked on it continuously. As my goal was to achieve a seat in top-notch IITs, COVID-19 didn’t affect me in any way. During the pandemic, I preferred self-study. In fact, it helped me to prepare well. IIT Bombay is the startup hub of India. I am interested to set up a startup and contribute to society,” he added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lauded Shishir’s achievement. In his tweet, he congratulated him, “Hearty congratulations to Shishir R.K, who got the first position in JEE (Advanced) examination and increased the fame of Karnataka. I wish you further success in the future.”

Vishal, who was also the fifth topper in CET 2022 and second topper in COMED-K in the Engineering stream, said, “The habit of performing consistently every year was due to my mentors. They had unquestionable faith in me, my preparation instincts and approach towards studies. During this entire period of preparation, my parents and my teachers’ unstinting support played a big role in my success.”

