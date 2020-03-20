Bellari district all set to handle drinking water issues

KALABURAGI

20 March 2020 10:01 IST

Each gram panchayat had reserved ₹2 lakh exclusively for drilling and sinking borewells wherever required.

Responding to the concerns over drinking water issues across the rural areas in Ballari district during the summer, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ballari Zilla Panchayat (ZP) K. Nitish asserted that his administrative apparatus had already made all the preparations and was ready to handle the situation.

He was speaking at the general body meeting of the zilla panchayat here recently. The meeting was presided over by ZP president Bharati Timmareddy.

“We have taken note of the annual drinking water crisis that many villages, especially those in Kudligi and Sandur taluks during summer. The executive officers and Panchayat Development Officers in those areas have already made preparations to tackle the situation. They are directed to hire private water tanks wherever required and supply water to the affected villages,” he told the meeting.

“The drought-prone taluks have prepared action plans for ₹50 lakh each for addressing the drinking water crisis. Other taluks have prepared an action plan for ₹10 lakh each. We are well prepared to handle the situation,” he said.

When some of the members complained that benefits of government schemes were not evenly distributed, Ms. Timmareddy directed the officers to ensure that the benefits of various government schemes would evenly reach all the taluks.

“The officers should properly monitor the implementation of government schemes,” she said.