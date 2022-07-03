Belgaum Chamber of Commerce and Industries presents annual awards to industrialists

Belgaum Chamber of Commerce and Industries, gave away annual awards to some industrialists in Belagavi on Saturday

The Dilip Damle memorial trust award for excellence in Industrial Product Development and Manufacturing during 2021-22 went to Sneham International.

The Basappa Balapa Kagganagi memorial fund award to Deepak constructions, the late Madhukar Vithal Herwadkar memorial award for best upcoming trader to Hitech Motors and Automobiles and the Manikbag automobiles excellence award for Automobile Trade and Industry award to Patson Automobiles.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil was the Chief Guest at the award ceremony, said a release.