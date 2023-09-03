Belagavi Tech Meet-Up 2.0 hopes to bring entrepreneurs together to foster business

September 03, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi Tech Meet-Up 2.0 (BTMU-2.0), a convention of entrepreneurs in and around Belagavi to be organised at the end of the month, hopes to bring together IT and other new age industries and foster their business.

BTMU-2.0 will be organised by the Belagavi Technology Companies Association (BeTCA) at Belgaum Presidency Club on September 22. This is the second edition of the meet. The meet held last year, succeeded in attracting over 700 participants. It included entrepreneurs, tech investors, start-up founders, and like-minded individuals.

“BeTCA has been working to bring together IT and ITeS companies located in and around the city. This is in line with the State government’s vision of Beyond Bengaluru,” said R.K. Patil, one of the organisers of the event.

“The region has major industrial hubs like the urban agglomeration of Belagavi. It is also emerging as a service sector hub. There are several companies working in hardware, software and firmware areas. However, there is a need for a strong network of all such entities. The IT meet-up will help us move forward,” said Ajit Patil, another organiser.

“The primary objective of this event is to facilitate networking and collaboration, allowing participants to discover each other’s work and leverage their shared ideas and strengths. This includes entrepreneurs from various locations, including the United Kingdom, Odisha, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, and Kolhapur, who want to make their presence felt,” said Uday Kinjwadkar, a member of the organising committee.

In essence, the Belagavi Tech Meet-Up serves as a platform to showcase the remarkable work of Belagavi’s talented individuals, both within the local community and on a global scale.

The tech meet-up aims to foster new connections among individuals with innovative ideas, technical expertise, financial resources and the ability to bring all these elements together. By doing so, the event seeks to cultivate a thriving business ecosystem that generates more job opportunities. “We have some of the best education institutions. But there is a need for facilitation systems like incubation centres, a more robust and formal business ecosystem. We hope to create awareness about the need to bridge such gaps,” he said.

The Belagavi Technology Companies Association is a collective of companies specialising in Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) located in Belagavi. The IT-Belagavi group will focus on various areas such as human resources management, taxation issues, internet connectivity and nurturing emerging talent in local colleges.

The Belagavi Technology Companies Association aims to create a vibrant and supportive ecosystem that fosters innovation, growth and collaboration. This association will serve as a hub for knowledge exchange, enabling companies to address common challenges and leverage each other’s expertise. Additionally, it will provide a platform for networking and partnership opportunities, ultimately contributing to the overall development of the IT sector in Belagavi, the organisers say.

