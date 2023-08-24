Belagavi law college gets NAAC B++ grade

August 24, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Belagavi

National Assessment and Accreditation Council has granted B++ grade to Belagavi-based Karnatak Law Society’s Raja Lakhamgouda Law College.

In its third cycle of NAAC review, the peer team accredited the college with B++ Grade and 2.83 CGPA.

The peer review team consisted of the former Vice-Chancellor, National Law School of India University in Bengaluru R. Venkata Rao, professor of Tamil Nadu National Law University in Tiruchirappalli Ebenezer Joseph and principal of M.P. Law College in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, N.V. Manikyala Rao during its visit to the college recently.

The college, established in 1938, was among the first institutions of legal education in South India. A city-based group of advocates formed a committee that established this college. Its past students include two former Chief Justices of India, two former Chief Ministers, former Attorney General K.K. Venugopal and several High Court judges.

Recently, the college management honoured five sitting judges of the High Court Karnataka who are college alumni.

Karnatak Law Society office-bearers and college governing council members have congratulated principal A.H. Hawaldar, NAAC co-ordinator Samina Nahid Baig, teachers, staff and students for the accreditation, said a release.

