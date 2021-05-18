Belagavi industries permitted to work

Belagavi

18 May 2021 20:29 IST

The Belagavi district administration has allowed industries in the essential goods sector to function at half their manpower capacity, Belagavi District Small Scale Industries Association (BDSSIA) said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“We requested MLA Abhay Patil to use his good offices to convince the administration of the need to let us work at reduced labour force. He spoke to Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath who has now issued conditional permission to industries to work at half their manpower capacity,’’ said BDSSIA president Rohan Juvali in a release.

Industries that have pending orders can operate. They should adhere to the strict COVID-19 guidelines. Industries can apply for permission through email along with a letter received from customers to: jd.dicbelagavi@gmail.com or by sending a letter on the company’s letter head to the Department of Industries in Udyambag here.

Advertising

Advertising

Employees can go to their workplaces and return to their houses using company identity cards and photo copies of permission letter issued by Joint Director of the Department of Industries, he said.