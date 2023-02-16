BEL signs MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries for LORA Weapon System

February 16, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) has signed an MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for domestic manufacture and supply of its LORA Weapon System for the Indian Tri-services.

The state-of-the-art strategic weapon system weapon will be manufactured by BEL, as the prime contractor, based on the workshare arrangement with IAI.

The MoU is an outcome of the growing partnership between India and Israel in the field of high technology strategic defence systems, and is in line with the Government of India’s Make in India initiative for major weapon systems.

Developed by IAI’s MALAM division, LORA is a sea-to-ground and ground-to-ground system which comprises a long-range ballistic missile, a unique launcher, a command and control system, and a ground/marine support system. The LORA system provides ballistic assault capabilities for multiple ranges with a precision level of 10 meters CEP.