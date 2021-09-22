Basavaraj Mathapati is Registrar of Sharnbasva University

KALABURAGI

22 September 2021 19:52 IST

Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Dr. Sharnbasawappa Appa has appointed Basavaraj S. Mathapati as Registrar (Evaluation) of Sharnbasva University with immediate effect.

Secretary of Sharnbasveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha and Member of the Board of Governors of Sharnbasva University Basavaraj Deshmukh announced the decision taken at a high-level meeting of the university held under the chairmanship of Dr. Appa here on Wednesday.

The Board of Governors of the university decided to elevate Dr. Mathapati, who was holding charge as the Dean in the university, as Registrar (Evaluation) to fill the vacancy caused by the untimely death of Lingraj Shastri. Dr. Shastri died in a road accident on Sunday.

