Basavaraj Horatti seeks report on CCTV cameras

Bengaluru

03 March 2021 00:19 IST

Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Tuesday said he has sought a report on the functioning of CCTV cameras in the offices of the Secretariat to contain unnecessary staff movement on the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha.

Only one CCTV at the Chairman’s office is working, but some stricter reforms will be introduced to monitor the movement of employees, he said. He also said biometric attendance has been made mandatory for the Council staff to ensure their regular presence in office.

Meanwhile, he said a workshop has been organised for legislators for understanding the financial aspects of the Budget at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday with the support of a Delhi-based organisation.

