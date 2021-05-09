Banashankari crematorium to be closed for repairs

Bengaluru

A week after the two furnaces at the Sumanahalli electric crematorium broke down forcing the BBMP to shut the facility temporarily, the Banashankari electric crematorium, too, will soon be closed for repairs from May 11 to May 20. However, civic officials are hoping to get the Sumanahalli electric crematorium up and running first.

According to a senior official overseeing the 12 electric crematoriums in the city, repair work was progressing at the Sumanahalli facility. It is likely to be completed by Monday. “Work at the Banashankari facility will be taken up only after the Sumanahalli crematorium is reopened,” the official said.

With the second wave of COVID-19 showing no signs of easing, electric crematoriums in the city are unable to bear the daily load. Prior to the problems at the Sumanahalli crematorium, the furnaces at Mysuru Road and Kudlu had also broken down.

The civic official admitted that given the load on the furnaces over the past month, regular maintenance was essential to prevent wear and tear. “Maintenance and repair work will be taken up in a phased manner in the other crematoria as well,” they added.