Ballari will get an electric crematorium for respectful cremation of COVID-19 victims: Minister

03 July 2020 22:35 IST

Taking note of the disrespectful burial of COVID-19 victims in Ballari recently, B. Sriramulu, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, has directed the district administration to ensure such incidents would not happen in future. He has also said that the government would provide an electric crematorium in Ballari for the respectful cremation of those who die of COVID-19, as is being done in Bengaluru.

“We are establishing four electric crematoriums in Bengaluru for respectful cremation of COVID-19 victims. Since Ballari is reporting more COVID-19 deaths these days, we have decided to provide a similar crematorium here as well. You can establish it at Guggarahatti or any place you feel suitable,” he told district officials at a meeting in Ballari on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul said at the meeting that the district administration had procured 10,000 antigen test kits that could detect COVID-19 within 30 minutes and had already started using them.

