Ballari financially self-sufficient for handling COVID-19: Anand Singh

KALABURAGI

10 May 2021 18:13 IST

He says it will make use of funds from District Mineral Foundation

Pointing to the huge cash reserves of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) lying with the district administration in Ballari, Minister for Infrastructure Development, Haj and Wakf Anand Singh, who is also the district in-charge Minister, said that there was no dearth of funds for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The administration had, a few weeks ago, resolved to use the DMF funds, which was accumulated from the contributions of the mining companies and originally meant for taking up development and rehabilitation activities in mining-affected areas, for COVID-19 containment activities including the expansion of healthcare facilities in the district.

“The district has a large amount of DMF funds and there is no need for the district administration to seek money from the government for handling the pandemic. We will use the DMF funds to take up extensive pandemic containment activities. Saving people’s lives is our first priority. We will positively take the suggestions from all the people’s representatives for controlling the pandemic and incorporate them in our plans,” Mr. Singh said.

He was addressing a review meeting held at a conference hall of the PDAA Football Grounds in Ballari on Monday.

Anticipating the third wave of the pandemic, Mr. Singh said that the administration was already making all the preparations to face the situation by expanding the medical infrastructure not just at the district headquarters but at the taluk centres.

“We have decided to provide each taluk hospital with 10 ventilators and 10 dura cylinders. As many as 40 ventilators sent by the State government have already reached Ballari. We are in the process of expanding and upgrading the existing medical facilities by increasing the bed capacities, appointing additional health staff including doctors and nurses and equipment. In addition to 109 ambulances working in the district, we have planned to purchase more ambulances. We will shortly establish VRDL laboratories at Hosapete and Huvina Hadagali. Oxygen plants would be set up at each taluk hospital. The DMF funds would be used for the purpose,” Mr. Singh said.

The establishment of a temporary hospital with 1000 oxygenated beds, including 40 Intensive Care Unit beds, Mr. Singh added, is being taken up at Toranagal with the assistance of JSW Steel.

“The work is on a fast track. A public notice has been issued expressing interest in recruiting the required staff – expert doctors, staff nurses, lab technicians and others. The hospital is expected to be functional shortly.”

Referring to the increased number of COVID-19 deaths in the district as compared to other districts, Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapat told the meeting that the patients with respiratory problems being rushed to the hospitals at an advanced stage was the major reason for the increased deaths. On the vaccination progress, the officer said that of the 6,01,191 people in the 45-59 year age group, 3,22,879 had taken the first dose and 31,573 had taken the second dose. Of the targeted 1,74,345 people above 60 years, 1,37,546 had taken the first dose and 33,733 had taken the second dose.

Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu, Lok Sabha member Karadi Sanganna and others were present.