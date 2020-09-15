Bal Vikas Academy plans to take up extensive programmes for children

New chairman of Karnataka Bal Vikas Academy Iranna Jadi speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Monday.

15 September 2020

The new chairman of Karnataka Bal Vikas Academy (KBA), Iranna Jadi, has said that various programmes aimed at facilitating the overall personality development of children would be taken up extensively across the State. Speaking to presspersons after taking charge as the new chairman of the academy in the presence of Minister Jagadish Shettar and others in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Iranna said that he would make every effort to extend the activities of the academy across the State.

More programmes that would help children develop interest in literature, music, art, culture, education and facilitate the development of scientific temperament would be chalked out in addition to the existing programmes, he said.

He said that children should take interest in all fields and to facilitate this, programmes would be chalked out in consultation with experts and officials. “At present, the academy is getting grants of ₹ 3 crore annually which is not adequate for holding programmes extensively across the State. I will request the government to increase the grants,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said that the new chairman would get necessary assistance and cooperation from the government for executing his plans.