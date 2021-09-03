AYUSH campaign takes off in 100 govt. schools

MYSURU

03 September 2021 22:54 IST

Students made aware of traditional healthcare systems

As many as 100 government schools in Mysuru district are now part of “Namma AYUSH Namma Swasthya” campaign launched as part of “Azadi Ka Amrutha Mahotsava” to sensitise the children on the importance of ‘AYUSH’.

Acting on the directions from the National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine, about 100 schools were identified for the campaign which was formally inaugurated by Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO Yogesh at the government high school at KR. Mills Colony in Siddalingapura near here on Thursday. Deputy Director of Public Instruction Ramachandra Raje Urs, Ayurveda College Principal Gajanana Hegde, doctors and others from the department and the school were present at the inauguration.

In a voice message sent during the launch, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Nagesh expressed happiness over the campaign and wished all success.

Mr. Yogesh, who planted medicinal plants on the school premises on the occasion, spoke about the enormous contributions of Ayurveda to the country’s healthcare system.

Dr. Hegde told the students the meaning of AYUSH, its significance, Ayurveda system, job opportunities available and other issues.

The resource persons educated the participants about the value of AYUSH systems in healthcare.