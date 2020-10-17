Ashok visits flood-hit areas in Yadgir

YADGIR

17 October 2020 01:32 IST

R. Ashok, Revenue Minister, visited flood-affected Hurusagundigi, Naikal, and Roja villages in Yadgir district on Friday.

Mr. Ashok, who arrived from Kalaburagi after visiting the flood-hit areas there, travelled in a rubber boat to reach Roja village which was surrounded by the Bhima.

The Minister promised the people that the State government would take action and provide all facilities at the Kalaji Kendras established.

“The State government is with you. Those who have suffered losses and whose crops have been damaged in the rain will get compensation and there is no need to worry,” he told the people.

As many as 44 Kalaji Kendras have been established so far and nearly 5,000 residents from the flood-hit villages have been shifted there.

As many as 318 houses have been damaged and those families will get ₹5 lakh compensation, Mr. Ashok said.

He said that the government was prepared to tackle the flood situation as the Deputy Commissioners were already instructed to take all possible action.

“Further measures on releasing compensation will be taken after detailed reports on the damages to houses, crops, and others have been received from the district administration,” the Revenue Minister said.

He said that ₹10,000 as immediate compensation will be released to those whose houses were damaged in the floods.