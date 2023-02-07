As scores of motorists settle traffic violation cases using rebate window, several fake number plate cases flagged

February 07, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

With thousands of motorists queuing up everyday to clear pending traffic violation cases, social media is abuzz with complaints by motorists contesting penalties levied against their vehicle numbers.

Many motorists, who have checked the photo and video of the violation provided by the Bengaluru Traffic Police, have also pointed out that someone was misusing their vehicle number on a different vehicle. At least 100 such cases of fake number plates have come to light over the last four days ever since the 50% rebate window was opened on February 3.

The BTP has disposed off over 14 lakh cases and collected a total of over ₹41 crore in the last four days.

City-based homemaker Nandakumari, who owns a scooter, was shocked to see she had dues of ₹16,000 after rebate over pending traffic violation cases. When she carefully checked all the photos and videos the BTP had tagged with the listed violations, she found only one genuine case against her vehicle and the rest were against vehicles misusing her registration number. She visited the Traffic Management Centre on Tuesday and contested the cases against her.

Another scooter rider Bhavani, who had come to TMC on Tuesday, to contest cases against her, said that her scooter registration number was being used by another woman. “The video grab clearly shows the scooter to be of a different colour than mine,” she said. Vishvesh P., in his complaint on the Twitter account of the BTP, said that he was fined repeatedly for offences caused by other bike owners for the numbers of his two scooters. Similarly, motorist Kishore Kumar said that he had a bike but the violations attributed to his bike number were that of a scooter.

M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner, Traffic, Bengaluru, termed this a “good development” as the rebate window had prompted scores of motorists to check for violation cases pending against their vehicle numbers leading to uncovering several cases of fake number plates.

The BTP has now launched a special drive to crack down on such vehicles with fake number plates. “The registration number of the disputed vehicles are fed into the enforcement cameras installed in and around the city, which will send alerts to the traffic control room soon after locating such vehicles facilitating enforcement. We have also roped in law and order police to identify such vehicles and book criminal cases against the owners,” Dr. Saleem said. “As far as genuine vehicle owners are concerned, the cases will be waived after cross checking with the database,” he added.

In figures

50% rebate window: February 3 to 11

Cases disposed off till Tuesday night: 14,71,593

Penalty collected till Tuesday night: ₹41,20,89,231

----

