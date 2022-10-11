As protest enters second day, Bangalore University students demand complete ban on private vehicles inside campus

Students from various departments on the Jnanabharati campus staged protests and blocked traffic entering the campus from Mysuru Road and Outer Ring Road

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 11, 2022 16:10 IST

Bangalore University students block roads inside the Jnanabharathi campus for second day in a row, after a student was run over by a BMTC bus, off Mysuru road, in Bengaluru on October 11, 2022.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Students of Bangalore University (BU) intensified their protest demanding a ban on entry of private vehicles inside the campus on October 11, 2022.

A day earlier, on October 10, a girl student studying on the campus lost her footing while boarding a bus and sustained severe injuries. After the incident, the students staged protests demanding monetary assistance for the girl as well as a ban on private vehicles inside the campus. On Monday night, police detained some of the agitating students, further angering the protesters. 

On Tuesday morning, students studying in various departments on the campus staged protests at multiple locations. They blocked the traffic entering the campus from Mysuru Road and Outer Ring Road. Later, they gathered near the bus stop of the University. With protestors blocking the road, one of the lanes of the road was closed for traffic and two-way traffic was allowed on the other side of the road. Considering the tense situation, City Police deployed additional personnel.

Protest at Bangalore University
Protests erupted at the Jnanabharati Campus of Bagalore University on October 10, 2022, after a student lost her footing while boarding a bus and sustained severe injuries. Students demanded monetary assistance for the girl as well as a ban on private vehicles inside the campus. | Video Credit: Murali Kumar K

Prioritise students’ lives

Protesting students blocked all entry and exit points to the campus, demanding a complete ban on movement of private vehicles inside the campus.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Sharanya, a research scholar said, “In the past month, there have been more than 30 accidents on the campus but authorities have been ignoring the safety of the students and others. We have been demanding the city traffic police and the BU administration to ban the entry of private vehicles inside the campus, put speed breakers and take other road safety measures. However, none of them have been considered.”

Another student Lokesh Ram said, “University road is not a public road. Because of the negligence on the part of the BMTC, police department and the University, hundreds of students are facing problems. We want them to ban movement of private vehicles with immediate effect.”

"We also demand the transport minister to announce financial assistance for the injured student. Her condition is very critical after the accident. Because of serious injuries, she will not be able to lead a normal life. The state government should announce compensation of ₹50 lakh to her family," he added.

