Arvind Srivastava appointed GM for SWR

March 01, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Arvind Srivastava | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Arvind Srivastava, Indian Railways Stores Services (IRSS) of 1987 batch took over as General Manager, South Western Railway, on Friday.

Mr. Srivastava is a B.Tech (Mechanical Engineering) graduate from Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi. He succeeds Sanjeev Kishore who achieved superannuation on February 29.

He joined the Railways in 1989. He has an association with Indian Railways spanning over three and half decades and has served in Eastern Railway/Kolkata, Diesel Locomotive Works/Varanasi, Railway Board/New Delhi, Rail Wheel Factory/Bengaluru and South Eastern Railway/Kolkata in different capacities.

He has served as Chief Materials Manager at Rail Wheel Factory/Bengaluru, as Executive Director/Vigilance/Stores in Railway Board/New Delhi, Chief Vigilance Officer in Rail Wheel Factory/Bengaluru and before joining as General Manager, South Western Railway, he was Principal Chief Materials Manager, South Eastern Railway/Kolkata.

He has undergone trainings in Advanced Management Programme at INSEAD/Singapore & ICLIF/Malaysia, in Anti-Corruption Measures at International Anti-Corruption Academy/Luxemburg/Austria and in World Bank Procurement Matters at Administrative Staff College of India/Hyderabad. He has also attended Workshop on Strategic Management Issues at Indian School of Business/Hyderabad.

