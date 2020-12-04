Art workshop in the lap of nature

Hassan

04 December 2020

As many as 10 noted artists from different parts of the State are participating in a five-day art workshop, amidst lush green of the Western Ghats, that began on December 1. The team under the leadership of C.S. Krishna Setty, former chairman of Karnataka Lalithakala Academy, visits different places in Alur and Sakleshpur and do paintings.

The event began with a visit to Parvathammana Betta near Rayara Koplu in Alur taluk. Later, they visited another hillock, Maharaja Durga, nearby. The second day the team visited Mukanamane Falls and Bisale Ghat. On Thursday, the third day, the participants visited Manjarabad, near Sakleshpur.

For the last eight-nine months, artists were confined to their studios due to COVID-19 pandemic. “The objective behind the workshop is to get out of the four walls and to enrich our experiences by speaking to people and understanding the world around”, said Mr. Krishna Setty, director of the camp.

The artists capture the scene before them on the canvas as part of the workshop. “Because we are on the spot, we paint some landscapes. But, the experience we go through as part of the workshop, reflect in our paintings in the coming days”, he said.

The daily session ends with a presentation of artworks by participants and interaction. “We spend a lot of time interacting with one another during the workshop. We share our experiences, besides our recent works”, he said.

B.S. Desai, noted artist residing in Hassan, who organised the event, is the convener of the camp. “Nature has been a major source of inspiration for artists. We are visiting the places ignored by the majority of tourists. This has been a memorable experience for all of us”, he said.

Artists K.V. Shankar, Vijay Jagavakar, Kariyappa Hanchinamani, Hareesh Malappannavar, T.S. Jayadev, Anand Bekwad, Ganesh Doddamani and Anil Kumar are participating in the event. The camp will conclude at Holy Rosary Church at Shettihalli near Hassan on Saturday.