Around 90% of white-topping work in Bengaluru completed under first phase  

The newly laid white-topping work on Seshadri Road in Bengaluru.

June 14, 2022 00:57 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had taken up 92 kilometres of roads for white-topping, of which work is now completed on around 85 kilometres. according to officials

While the third phase of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) ambitious white-topping project was approved by the Chief Minister last week, the civic body has now finished almost 90% of work in the first phase.

On Monday, it was announced that the white-topping work on Seshadri Road was finished within the decided timeline.

“Seshadri Road, which is one of city’s important roads, was taken up for development under the white-topping project from K.R. Circle to Subbanna Circle (Mourya Circle). The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) had given permission to finish the work within 60 days. With their cooperation, traffic restrictions were imposed on the stretch without causing inconvenience to the public and work started on April 4,” Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Civic Commissioner, BBMP, said in a press release.

He added that a countdown clock was installed on the foot overbridge near Maharani College to complete the work by June 12. He also mentioned that although there was rainfall for 10 days in May, with extensive utilisation of machinery and human resources, the work could be completed in 60 days.

BBMP officials say that barring any civil work, it can be said that the first phase is almost 100% completed. “We have not been able to complete the work on some roads due to various reasons, like work of other civic agencies (utility shifting), public protests (Gandhi Bazaar, for instance), traffic diversion requirements, and such reasons. Otherwise, it would all have been completed by now,” said M. Lokesh, Chief Engineer, (Projects).

He added that the white-topping work had to be dropped on Devanga Samaja Road as there are too many lines of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) passing through the road.