Arecanut growers from Karnataka in Delhi to seek curbs in import, cut in GST

Delegation led by Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to meet Union Ministers on August 17-18

Nagesh Prabhu Bengaluru
August 17, 2022 14:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

An arecanut plantation in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Raviprasad Kamila

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation of arecanut growers led by Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will meet Union Ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in Delhi seeking curbs in import of arecanut from neighbouring countries and reduction in GST, currently 5%.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Mr. Jnanendra said the delegation would urge the Centre to hike import duty on arecanut to safeguard the interests of growers in Karnataka. The crop is largely grown in Malnad and coastal districts of the State.

Besides Mrs. Sitharaman, the delegation was scheduled to meet Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Thomar and Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje to discuss various issues pertaining to arecanut on August 17 and 18.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MLA Hartala Halappa, former MLA D.N. Jeevaraj, Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Ltd. (CAMPCO) president Kishor Kumar Kodgi, and other senior officials of CAMPCO were part of the delegation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
agriculture
economy, business and finance
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app