‘Apt that Bengaluru is hosting G-20 Digital Innovation Alliance Summit’

March 14, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT, BT, Science and Technology and Electronics, on Tuesday said that Bengaluru hosting the G-20 Digital Innovation Alliance Grand Summit is most appropriate considering the innovation emerging out of the city.

Speaking at the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance Regional Meet he said, “I must thank the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for selecting Bengaluru to host their final event of the G-20 Digital Innovation Alliance in August. Over the last few months we have had seven or eight G-20 events in the city. This (G-20 Digital Innovation Alliance) will be the last event as far as G20 events are concerned in Bengaluru,” he said.

He added that Bengaluru hosting the event is most appropriate considering the innovation emerging out of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you take Unicorns, we are number three in the world. I should say there are more than 100 unicorns in the country and 40 are in Bengaluru. The first unicorn in the country is from Bengaluru and the 100th is also from Bengaluru. Besides, the fastest unicorn is also from Bengaluru. That is the power of innovation happening in Bengaluru,” he added.

“Hundred years ago the greatest engineer Sir M. Visvesvaraya said industrialise or perish. Now we have reached a stage where we have to innovate or perish. Many giants have collapsed because they could not innovate and keep pace with the innovation happening these days,” Dr. Reddy said.

A panel discussion was held on the framework to support innovative start-ups through strategic collaboration across G20 nations and Catalyzing Digital transformation in Tier 2 and 3 cities.