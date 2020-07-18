Another virology lab set up in Dharwad

DHARWAD

18 July 2020 22:45 IST

Considering the need for increased testing in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, another virology laboratory has started functioning in Dharwad.

On Friday, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Dharwad in-charge Jagadish Shettar inaugurated the virology lab for COVID-19 testing at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad.

At the inaugural function, Mr. Shettar said there was a need for private hospitals to join hands with the district administration in fighting the pandemic. He said he was glad that SDM Hospital had set a precedent by setting up a COVID-19 lab at a time when private hospitals were reluctant to treat patients.

Mentioning that SDM Hospital had already begun treatment of COVID-19 patients, Mr. Shettar said that the lab would help in early diagnosis and further treatment.

Taking exception to some sections of the media focussing more on “negative news regarding the virus”, Mr. Shettar appealed to people not to panic. “In Hubballi-Dharwad, the recovery rate is 64% and more number of people are getting discharged. There is nothing to fear,” he said.

Joining the function via videoconferencing, Sri Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade said that they were able to receive recognition from the Indian Council of Medical Research for the laboratory at the earliest thanks to Mr. Shettar and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi

Mr. Joshi, who addressed through videoconferencing, emphasised the need for a concerted fight to win against the pandemic. Listing the various measures taken by the State and Union governments, Mr. Joshi said it was mandatory to use masks and sanitisers and also maintain social distancing to check the spread of the virus.