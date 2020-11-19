Karnatakabelagavi 19 November 2020 15:49 IST
Another shooting incident in Bijapur
One person was injured in a shoot out in Vijayapura on Wednesday night.
Unidentified miscreants fired on Paddu Rathod of Barakotri Tanda and he received injuries when he got into a fight with some youth near the public graveyard near the Zilla panchayat office.
He was shifted to a private hospital for treatment. He told the police that he was attacked by Tulsiram Harijan, leader of a rival gang and his associates.
SP Anupam Agrawal told journalists in Vijayapura on Thursday that a special team has been formed to crack the case.
Mahadev Sahukar Bhairagonda who was shot by his rivals a few weeks ago, is recuperating in a private hosptial.
A case has been registered at the Jala Nagar police station.
