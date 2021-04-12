Another inter-State drug racket busted

Bengaluru

12 April 2021 13:58 IST

A day after an inter-State drug racket was busted in Koramangala, the KG Halli police, on Monday, arrested three persons, including a BBA student, in a similar case and recovered synthetic drugs worth ₹60 lakh from them.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Sajid Khan, 27, Mohammed Ajaz, 27, and Sapam Sital Kumar Singh, 25, from Manipur.

While Sajid and Ajaz worked as assistants at a chicken centre in Shivajinagar, Sapam is a BBA student in a private college, S.D. Sharanappa, DCP, East division, said.

The trio was caught red-handed while selling drugs near the BDA complex in HBR Layout.

Based on their information, the police seized 130 grams of heroine and 2,480 Escasty tablets worth ₹ 60 lakh from them.

The accused would source the drugs from Myanmar border through their contacts. They would conceal the drugs in mixer grinder boxes, soap boxes and other packing materials and smuggle them into the city by train and roadway, the police said.

The police have seized the mobile phones of the accused and are investigating further to track their drug network.

In another incident, the HSR Layout police arrested four persons from Mangaluru and recovered marijuana and hashish oil worth ₹ 60 lakh from them.

The accused Mohammed Mushtaq, 31, Sameer P., 28, Mohammed Afrid, 23, and Mohammad Ashiq, 19, would smuggle the drugs in a private bus and van. The police also seized the bus and van..