ADVERTISEMENT

Anandaswamy Gaddadevaramath files nomination papers for the second time in Haveri

April 17, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Congress candidate is the son of the former MLA G.S. Gaddadevaramath

The Hindu Bureau

G.G. Anandaswamy Gaddadevaramath of the Congress along with party leaders taking part in a roadshow when he filed his nomination papers for the second time in Haveri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

Congress candidate G.G. Anandaswamy Gaddadevaramath filed his nomination papers for the second time, amid a roadshow, in Haveri on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gaddadevaramath, who is the son of the former MLA G.S. Gaddadevaramath, had filed his nomination papers two days ago with his family members. And, on Wednesday, he filed another set of nomination papers along with senior leaders of the party.

After submitting his fourth set of nomination papers to Returning Officer Raghunandan Murthy, Mr. Gaddadevaramath took part in huge roadshow along with a host of leaders, including Law Minister H.K. Patil, district in-charge Minister Shivanand Patil, MLAs U.B. Banakar, Srinivas Mane, Prakash Koliwad, Rudrappa Lamani and Chief Whip of Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The roadshow started from Hukkeri Mutt and after going through the thoroughfares of the city, it concluded at Dundi Basaveshwar Temple. Hundreds of party workers, followers and well-wishers of the candidate took part in it, waving the party flag.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Shivanand Patil took a dig at the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and said that out of greed for power, he was contesting Lok Sabha elections even after becoming the Chief Minister. “After being a Chief Minister, Mr. Bommai now wants to become a member of Parliament thus depriving his party workers and leaders of an opportunity to contest,” he said.

Mr. H.K. Patil said that the Congress will win all the 12 seats in North Karnataka and the State government will become even more stronger after the elections. He expressed the confidence that INDI Alliance will get a clear mandate in the elections as people are fed up with what he said the BJP misrule.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US