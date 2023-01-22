ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah to lay foundation stone for off-campus forensic university centre in Dharwad on Jan. 28

January 22, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone for an off-campus facility of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Dharwad on January 28.

“The Union government has agreed to set up the off-campus facility of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Dharwad. Mr. Shah will launch work on the project here,’‘ Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told journalists in Dharwad on Sunday.

This is the first such centre in South India.

“It will be set up near the Karnatak University Library. The approval was received after the State government forwarded a proposal to that effect. The detailed project report will be submitted soon and works will start,’‘ he said.

“It will offer international standard technical facilities for investigation agencies and also help speed up the investigation process in Karnataka and surrounding States. It will reduce delays in DNA testing and speed up cybercrime investigation. This will help research scholars studying criminology, life science, genetics, biotechnology and other subjects,’‘ the Minster said.

