Amit Shah arriving in Karnataka

BENGALURU

01 September 2021 23:13 IST

It’s his first visit after leadership change

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving in the State on Thursday to participate in a slew of programmes.

This is the first time that Mr. Shah is visiting the State after the change of guard in the party with Basavaraj Bommai taking over as Chief Minister.

Mr. Bommai, who is accompanying Mr. Shah in all the programmes being attended by him on Thursday, told reporters in Hubballi that he would use the opportunity to discuss some of the issues related to development of the State and the projects that need to be taken up by the Centre.

Other issues

Sources in the party said that the possibility of them discussing other issues like activating the party cadre ahead of the next Assembly elections and discontent among a section of Ministers about the portfolios allocated to them cannot be ruled out.

Mr. Shah, who will arrive in Hubballi from Bengaluru, will visit Davangere to inaugurate the Gandhi Bhavan building and police public school in Kondajji of Harihar Taluk and also visit Kondajji Basappa memorial. He will inaugurate the main library of GM Institute of Technology in Davangere before returning to Hubballi to take part in the marriage of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi’s daughter.

The Union Home Minister will return to Delhi on Thursday night.

City meeting

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary and State in charge Arun Singh, who is touring the Mysuru region, is holding a meeting with the Bengaluru city office-bearers on Thursday. Sources close to him said the main intention of the meeting was to galvanise the party cadre ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls and review preparations for the BBMP polls.

Party office-bearers from all three organisational districts of Bengaluru, legislators and Ministers from the city are participating in the meeting.

The party leadership is looking at Bengaluru as a priority area as it accounts for the highest number (28) of Assembly seats of the total 224 in the State.