ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ambedkar sent a message to the world about creating an equal society through the Constitution’

April 15, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil (right) and Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang holding a copy of the Constitution during the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Ambedkar Jayanti was celebrated in Belagavi on Sunday. Officials paid tributes to architect of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Resource person Praveena K.S. spoke of the life and contribution of Dr. Ambedkar.

Dr. Ambedkar did not just contribute to the founding of an independent republic in India, but also sent a message to the world about creating an equal society, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He sent a message to the world in the fields of law and order, elimination of untouchability, fundamental rights and duties of citizens, equality, universal education, among others,” she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Dr. Ambedkar is a monumental figure in Indian history. He formulated the Constitution and worked for the advancement of the poor communities. The Constitution is aimed at elimination of inequality by introducing concepts of equality before law and equal opportunities. The Constitution not only protects the oppressed classes but also gives equal rights to all,” she said.

“Dr. Ambedkar dedicated his life to women empowerment and social reform. He studied the health, treatment and wages of workers working in the coal mines in depth and implemented minimum wages and life insurance for them,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He believed that if education acquired by an educated man is detrimental to the welfare of the poor, such educated persons are a curse to society. “He asked us not to teach religion to children. They will become slaves of superstition. If you educate them, they will stop slavery,” Ms. Praveena said, quoting Ambedkar as saying.

Earlier, officers welcomed Ambedkar Jyoti. Folk artists performed along the procession route.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil recited the Preamble of the Constitution.

Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang, Superintendent of Police Bheema Shankar Guled, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US