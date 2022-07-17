Alternative routes suggested for travellers on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway

July 17, 2022 18:56 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has issued an order suggesting alternative routes for light motor vehicles commuting between Bengaluru and Mangaluru as the Shiradi Ghat stretch of National Highway-75 has been closed for vehicles due to landslip at Donigal near Sakaleshpur.

Those heading towards Mangaluru from Bengaluru can take Sakaleshpur - Anemahal – Kyanahalli – Chinnalli – Kadagaravalli – Maranahalli route. Similarly, those reaching Bengaluru from Mangaluru can take the Maranahalli – Kadumane – Harle – Kudige – Anemahal – Sakaleshpur route. The administration has allowed single-lane travel on these routes with a speed limit of 30 km per hour. The fresh order allows only cars, jeeps, tempo travellers, minivans, two-wheelers and ambulance vehicles on these alternative roads. The DC has instructed the district police to deploy their staff members to manage the traffic.

In an earlier order issued on July 15, the district administration banned the movement of all kinds of vehicles on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH-75 in view of repeated incidents of landslips at Donigal near Sakaleshpur.