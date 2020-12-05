Alternative questions may be offered in CLAT to persons with disabilities

Bengaluru:

05 December 2020 23:02 IST

The Consortium of National Law Universities will consider the option of giving alternative questions in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 to persons with disabilities, particularly visually challenged candidates, so that they are not at any disadvantage compared to other candidates.

In a press release, Faizan Mustafa who is a member of the consortium said that the issue was raised by Supreme Court Judge, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who highlighted the hardships faced by persons with disabilities in answering some of the questions in CLAT.

Justice Chandrachud had raised this issue at the virtual International Summit on Legal Professionals with Disabilities held earlier this week.

Following this Prof. Mustafa in a press release has said that the consortium believes in a creating a level playing field for all candidates. He has requested Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor of National Law School of India University and Secretary-Treasurer of the consortium to include this matter in the agenda of the next Executive Committee meeting.

CLAT is the admission test for all students who aspire to get into the premier national law universities across the country.