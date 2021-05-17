Karnataka

All nine crew from Coromondel Supporter IX Tug rescued

Rescued crew of Coromondel Tug being brought to NMPT Hospital at Panambur off Mangaluru on Monday, May 17, 2021. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent Mangaluru 17 May 2021 11:39 IST
Updated: 17 May 2021 12:16 IST

Navy helicopters were deployed to airlift the stranded crew from the vessel located about 6 km off Kaup coast in Udupi district.

All nine crew members stranded on Coromondel Supporter IX Tug that had run aground at Mulki Rocks were airlifted to safety on Monday morning.

While speedboats of Indian Coast Guard Ship Varaha rescued five, Indian Navy’s advanced light helicopter airlifted four. All the nine were taken to hospitals for treatment and examination.

Karnataka Coast Guard Commander, DIG S.B. Venkatesh informed this to the team comprising district-in-charge, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and DC K.V. Rajendra who met him seeking immediate action to rescue the stranded crew.

Mr. Venkatesh told the team that Navy helicopters were deployed to airlift the stranded crew from the vessel located about 6 km off Kaup coast in Udupi district.

 

