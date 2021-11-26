Alcohol de-addiction drive

Hassan

26 November 2021 23:27 IST

SDM College of Ayurveda in Hassan has launched a public health initiative in Channarayapatna for the prevention and holistic management of alcohol use disorders. This is part of the programme under the Ministry of Ayush.

The programme was formally launched in Channarayapatna recently. Shravanabelgola MLA C.N.Balakrishna, who inaugurated the initiative, said Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade had conducted hundreds of alcohol de-addiction camps. The programme would help in ensuring alcohol-free villages and towns, which would improve the quality of life among many families.

The MLA also appealed to the public to cooperate with the staff of the college to make the programme a success.

As part of the programme, the staff would conduct a door-to-door survey to identify addicts. The doctors would hold consultations, provide medication and spread awareness on nutrition. The addicted people, if necessary, would be treated at the hospital in Hassan, said a press release issued by the college.

M.B.Kavitha and Savitha H.P, project team experts, were present on the occasion.