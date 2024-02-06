Akashavani Bhadravati completes 59 years on air

February 06, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Shivamogga

Akashavani Bhadravati, which went on air for the first time on February 7, 1965, is entering its 60th year on Wednesday. The major AIR station in the central part of the State has planned many programmes to mark its diamond jubilee.

AIR Bhadravati began in 1965 as a satellite station. In 1987, the station started to transmit its own programmes. Since then, it has been an integral part of people in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, parts of Chitradurga, and Davangere districts. With a whole range of programmes over the years, the station has regular listeners who keep writing letters and sending messages to the station.

New programmes

S.R. Bhat, programme head of Akshavani Bhadravati, told The Hindu that the station would launch many programmes to mark the occasion of entering the 60th year. “We have planned our programmes after giving due attention to all sections of our listeners. Our focus will be infotainment. We wish to entertain our listeners as we share valuable information with them,” he said.

Among the programmes planned for the year is a cooking show. “It will be unique. Unlike other programmes on cooking, we focus on the medicinal value of the food being prepared. We are planning a programme on films, a series on career guidance for students, and another for children,” he said.

Transmitter

The station, which began as a Medium Wave (MW) station (675 kHz) also became a FM station (103.5) in 2012. Soon, the station will get a 10 kW transmitter, which will enhance its coverage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the work on January 19. “This happened because of the efforts of Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra. We are hoping that this will be completed within six months. Once it is ready, our station will cover an area with a 150-km radius. Our programmes will reach major parts of central Karnataka,” Mr. Bhat said.

The station will air a one-hour live programme at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. It has invited listeners to be part of the programme. S. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of Kuvempu University, will distribute certificates to listeners who actively responded to the series on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

