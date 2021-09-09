AIMSS urges govt. to not shut down Mahila Santwana Kendras

A delegation of AIMSS submitting a memorandum to district authorities in Dharwad on Wednesday.

HUBBALLI

09 September 2021 23:10 IST

‘Centres have done great work in boosting morale of women’

Taking exception to the government move to close down ‘Santwana Kendras’, members of All India Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane (AIMSS) have urge the State government to withdraw the decision.

A delegation of AIMSS comprising Dharwad district unit president Madhulata Goudar, Gangamma Kokare, and Devamma Devatkal met the district authorities in Dharwad on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum.

The delegation members told authorities that ‘Mahila Santwana Kendras’ set up to provide temporary shelter, financial assistance, legal aid, and other types of assistance to women had been doing yeoman service from the last two decades.

Advertising

Advertising

These centres had done great work in boosting the morale of women who were subjected to exploitation and harassment. In fact, there was need for further improving such centres and providing more services to the needy women. However, it was shocking that the government had proposed to close down the centres, they said.

At a time when cases of domestic violence were increasing mainly due to economic crisis and cultural degeneration, such centres were required at every place. According to reports, nearly 10,000 cases of domestic violence were being reported from every taluk centre. There was a need to establish 25 to 35 such counselling centres in every district, they said.

They submitted a memorandum in which they have pointed out that over 800 families would be adversely affected by the government’s decision. For the last two decades, over 800 people were serving the women and helping them get justice. However, the move to close down the centres would mean the needy would not get justice or protection, they have said in the memorandum.

They have demanded job security to the staff serving in counselling centres and also immediate withdrawal of the order on closing down the santwana kendras.